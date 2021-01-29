Grayson Allen joins Jonas Valanciunas on the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols list

MEMPHIS, TN – DECEMBER 26: Grayson Allen #3 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on December 26, 2020 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Good news and bad news on the COVID front for the Grizzlies.

We now know the second player out under the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols.

It is third-year guard Grayson Allen, who has been playing well as of late, scoring in double figures in four of his last five games. Allen joins Jonas Valanciunas on that list.

But here’s the good news.

Valanciunas made the trip to San Antonio with the Grizzlies on Friday so is likely to return to action sometime on this three game road trip. Valanciunas last played almost two weeks ago, January 16th against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Recovered from Covid and finally back with my squad! 🤟 Off to San Antonio ✈ @memgrizz pic.twitter.com/n4o7Nww6dr — Jonas Valanciunas (@JValanciunas) January 29, 2021

.@memgrizz status report, 1/30 at SAS



OUT

Allen — Health & Safety Protocols

Jackson Jr. — LT knee meniscus surgery recovery

McDermott — LT shoulder soreness

Porter — RT knee soreness

Tillie — LT foot soreness

Valančiūnas — Health & Safety Protocols

Winslow — LT hip displacement — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 29, 2021