Grayson Allen joins Jonas Valanciunas on the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols list

MEMPHIS — Good news and bad news on the COVID front for the Grizzlies.
We now know the second player out under the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols.
It is third-year guard Grayson Allen, who has been playing well as of late, scoring in double figures in four of his last five games. Allen joins Jonas Valanciunas on that list.
But here’s the good news.
Valanciunas made the trip to San Antonio with the Grizzlies on Friday so is likely to return to action sometime on this three game road trip. Valanciunas last played almost two weeks ago, January 16th against the Philadelphia 76ers.