Tennessee governor’s order allows high school football, girl’s soccer seasons to start on time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — High school athletes and coaches are mostly all smiles in Tennessee.

In a press conference Tuesday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that he would sign an executive order resuming contact sports around the state. The move will allow both the high school football and girl’s soccer seasons to start on time.

Although contact practice is now allowed, schools must still follow the strict protocols put in place last week by the TSSAA.

“Children across the state are counting on us–school administrators and coaches–to proceed with practices and competitions safely while being very mindful of the requirements and modifications that we have put in place,” TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said. “Our return to play is a partnership, and it’s important for everyone to do their part.”

With the governor’s order, the high school football season will kick off on Aug. 21. The girl’s soccer season begins Aug. 17.

“This is good news for many kids and their families,” Childress added. “But the reality is that the virus will continue to be with us, and we have to be smart about taming the spread. Every adult and every participant in every sport must do their part and follow the guidelines set forth by TSSAA and the governor’s office to help mitigate these risks.”