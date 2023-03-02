MEMPHIS – While a number of new faces don the roster for Memphis 901 FC this year, the team also returns a number of high profile players.

None bigger than leading scorer Phillip Goodrum.

Goodrum scored a franchise record 22 goals a season ago, finishing one off the league lead in what was the best season in franchise history a year ago.

But Goodrum is actually a bit disappointed to be back in the 901 for a second season.

“I had opportunities to go into Major League Soccer and go into Europe this offseason, and the club held me back from that. So I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t devastated to be back here,” Goodrum said. “But look, I signed a two year contract, and so I’m here one more year. So play it out and see how it goes and hopefully we can go set a record and win some championships this year.”

The new look 901 under new head coach Stephen Glass opens the season a week from Saturday on the home pitch of Autozone Park against Loudoun United.