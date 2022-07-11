MEMPHIS – It is a huge week for Memphis 901 FC.

After beating Phoenix Rising FC Saturday for their sixth straight win on the home pitch, the 901 welcomes the only team above them in the standings to Autozone Park on Saturday and that’s Louisville City.

901 FC is 12-4 and 2 on the season and a big reason for that success this year has been the play of forward Phillip Goodrum, who’s goal against Phoenix was his team leading tenth of the season.

Those ten goals are also tied for third best total in all of the United Soccer League, leaving Goodrum in the race to win a goal scoring title in his first season with the 901.

“My teammates believe in me. The coaching staff believes in me to be that guy, to put the ball in the back of the net. And so for me, it’s about having a ruthless mentality. Every time I’m on the field, I want to put the ball in,” Goodrum said. “I want to create chances for other guys. I know with the talent we have on this team, we’re going to, the opportunities are going to be there for me to score.”

“From the investments that we made as an ownership group and within the club, we had high expectations and I think, you know, the guys are excited about what we’re building this year,” said 901 FC President Craig Unger. “We’re now ready to jump into the second half of the season. We have more work to do, and we hope to close this out and to make this a great season.”