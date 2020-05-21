Good news and bad news on the transfer front for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers

Penny Hardaway’s plans for 2020 taking a bit of a hit.
The NCAA making it harder for two thirds of the Tigers’ recruiting class to play this season.
The NCAA deciding not to vote on a one time transfer waiver that would have made Landers Nolley and Deandre Williams eligible immediately.
Now Nolley and Williams will need a hardship waiver to play in 2020.
Despite that decision, Hardaway and the Tigers in with another talented transfer.
Georgetown guard Mac Mcclung, who averaged almost 16 points a game with the Hoyas last season, has the U of M in his final seven along with USC, BYU, Arkansas, Wake Forest, Texas Tech and Auburn.