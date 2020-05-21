Good news and bad news on the transfer front for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Mac McClung #2 of the Georgetown Hoyas attempts a shot as Jeremiah Robinson-Earl #24, Saddiq Bey #41 and Cole Swider #10 of the Villanova Wildcats defend during the first half of a college basketball game at Wells Fargo Center on January 11, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Penny Hardaway’s plans for 2020 taking a bit of a hit.

The NCAA making it harder for two thirds of the Tigers’ recruiting class to play this season.

The NCAA deciding not to vote on a one time transfer waiver that would have made Landers Nolley and Deandre Williams eligible immediately.

Now Nolley and Williams will need a hardship waiver to play in 2020.

Despite that decision, Hardaway and the Tigers in with another talented transfer.

Georgetown guard Mac Mcclung, who averaged almost 16 points a game with the Hoyas last season, has the U of M in his final seven along with USC, BYU, Arkansas, Wake Forest, Texas Tech and Auburn.