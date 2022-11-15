NEW ORLEANS – Just when you thought Tuesday night might be the night we’d finally get our first look at the Grizzlies true starting five against the Pelicans, the good news about the return of one star player tempered by the loss of another one of this team’s talented young core.

Jaren Jackson Junior will make his season debut against New Orleans after missing the Grizzlies first 14 games while rehabbing a broken foot.

The team announced a four to six month recovery window for Jackson’s return.

Jackson making it back on the early end, out for just over four months.

Safe to say, this all NBA defender is thankful and happy to be back on the court.

“I got my teammates. I got great coaches. You know, the stuff that’s helped me get to this point with my body is just unbelievable. Not just rehab but strength. Just working on different things. I’m happy about everything,” Jackson said. “Timelines are really for everybody else. I think I just was going to do what I had to do.”

Jackson is in but Bane is out… and for a while.

Desmond Bane will be sidelined for at least two to three weeks after being diagnosed with a grade two sprain of his right big toe. An injury he suffered Friday night in a win over the Timberwolves.

Bane has had a strong start to the season, dare i say, an all-star level start. He’s averaging almost 25 points a game, shooting 45-percent from three. His almost four 3’s a night are good for fifth best in the NBA.