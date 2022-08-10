MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Rory McIlroy says it was a great day for the PGA tour after Tuesday’s ruling.

Justin Thomas even said the entire debacle has been a flat-out distraction. He couldn’t even attend a wedding without being asked about LIV.

Now that a judge has ruled to not allow three LIV players to compete this week in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the PGA golfers who didn’t bolt for the Saudi-backed and rival golf league are hoping things can finally blow over and get the focus back on what this week is all about… winning the first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

“I think where the resentment comes from the membership of this tour is the fact that they want to try to get their way back in here with no consequences,” McIlroy said. “Anyone that’s read the PGA Tour handbook or abided by the rules and regulations, that would feel very unfair to them.”

“I think I saw Scottie (Scheffler) came in and did his interview yesterday and I’m sure he got asked about what was going on. He’s had one of his best seasons of all time. I mean, the most money that’s ever been earned. I’m sure there weren’t as many questions about that as there should have been, “ Thomas said. “It’s little things like that to where it takes away from the big picture of what’s going on. I just want to play golf and stop worrying about it.”

One thing they won’t have to worry about is the course. The PGA’s best wowing at how well TPC @ Southwind held up after Tuesday’s torrential downpour.