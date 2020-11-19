Golden State Warriors select James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick Sports by: Joshua Vinson Posted: Nov 18, 2020 / 07:20 PM CST / Updated: Nov 18, 2020 / 07:31 PM CST Memphis’ James Wiseman comes down court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois-Chicago Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Golden State Warriors with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft selected former Memphis Tiger, James Wiseman. For more updates of live coverage of the NBA Draft click here: Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction