KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The two goalposts at Neyland Stadium have been replaced Tuesday after fans carried them out in celebration of the Vols’ win over Alabama on Saturday night.

Tennessee fans tore down the goalposts in Neyland Stadium after the Vols defeated Alabama, 52-49 on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo: WATE)

The goalposts were torn down after fans rushed the field of play amid the excitement and joy – then were carried through the streets of Knoxville before being thrown into the Tennessee River.

The last time the goalposts were torn down at Neyland was after the Vols beat Florida in 1998. Soon after Saturday’s historic game, UT officials started a fundraiser aimed at getting new goalposts. They managed to hit their goal of $150,000 to install the new goalposts as well as installation fees and other repairs.

On Tuesday, a team of workers installed the new goalposts using ladders, hand tools and a box beam level.

The Vols will play Saturday against UT-Martin at Neyland Stadium, then another home game against Kentucky before a trip to Athens to face top-ranked Georgia.