Gibson heads to NCAA Championships for Tigers rifle team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "Being able to escape from reality. Once I walk into the range, it's my own world," said Taylor Gibson.

Staying steady is something sharpshooters live by. Sure a steady hand is important but it's a steady mind that separates the good from the excellent.

"It takes a lot of grit. It's 90% mental and 10% physical. So the technical part of it. Mastering the positions is easy but it's getting over the mental blocks and finding your confidence that's really hard," said Gibson.

Meet Taylor Gibson, an Oregon native and Tiger freshman, whose father actually forced her into the sport at 14.

"I thought it looked super boring and I just wanted to go home and watch TV and I told him I wasn't going to do it," said Gibson.

But it looks like parents know best after all, cause now just a handful of year's later Taylor's heading to the NCAA Championships in the smallbore discipline and just like when she's at the range she's keeping her emotions in check.

"I thought it was pretty cool, like oh neat! I get to go do this match, that's cool," said Gibson.

Taylor is the first Tiger freshman to qualify for the NCAA’s since her coach Dan Hermsmeier did it back in 2011.

"First year out of the gate she qualifies as an individual as a freshman. That was huge. She's been working really hard all year. So I love to see her succeed in that way," said Dan Hermsmeier.

"I hope I can represent my team well, cause I owe them everything, everything I've learned this year, is because of them," said Gibson.

Until then though, the freshman is staying calm before she storms her first NCAA'S.