MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Julius Randle had 24 points and 11 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 18 as the New York Knicks defeated the makeshift Memphis Grizzlies 106-94. Miles McBride, starting in place of the injured Jalen Brunson, added a career-high 19 points, along with six assists for the Knicks, who won for the sixth time in their last seven games. GG Jackson led the Grizzlies with 20 points and six rebounds. Vince Williams Jr. finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Luke Kennard and David Roddy scored 14 apiece for Memphis.

