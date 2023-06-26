MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Though the Memphis Grizzlies did not have a pick the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, after trading the 25th pick to the Boston Celtics.

The Grizzlies organization might’ve walked away with the steal of the NBA Draft when selecting GG Jackson with the 45th overall pick. Jackson the former number one high school prospect in the class of 2024. The South Carolina native reclassified in 2023 and played only one season at the University of South Carolina.

In his lone season as Gamecock, Jackson averaged 15.4 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game on 38 percent shooting.

Jackson once projected as lottery pick, but saw himself fall to the second round not because of his ability on the court, but mostly in question is his lack of maturity.

“I know he’s not happy with how he handled this past year, I think he’s looking forward trying to prove to everyone what he’s capable of and developing into player that GG knows he can be,” said Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman.

“It’s a huge blessing, and I started from the bottom in high school and became the number one player in high school, and went to college and I’ve started from the bottom before so now I have to prove it again,” said Jackson.