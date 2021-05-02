Getting to know Titans’ first-round pick Caleb Farley

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans came into the 2021 NFL Draft with needing to add talent to the secondary and they wasted no time, selecting cornerback Caleb Farley in the first-round, 22nd overall.

In a one-on-one interview with News 2’s Kayla Anderson, the Virginia Tech standout said was thrilled to see a Nashville area code pop up on his phone. The first thing he asked Titans general Manager Jon Robinson was, “When can I get the playbook?”

“It was surreal, very emotional but I was very happy. I was filled with joy instantly and I can remember asking him that. I was just itching to play football and get around the guys,” said Farley.

The North Carolina native was considered a top-ten talent headed into the NFL draft, but saw his stock fall because of medical concerns. Farley has undergone two back surgeries and overcome a torn ACL since being in college, but he feels the risk is worth the reward.

“Every doctor and medical expert that I’ve talked to and that has reviewed my imaging has given me positive feedback. Huge reward, little risk,” added Farley.

Robinson chose to roll the dice because of the tremendous upside Farley possesses. Standing at 6-foot-2, he is the ideal style of corner to match-up against bigger receivers and run with them downfield. He also fits the culture of the Titans’ locker room, he’s a player who ‘loves ball.’

As for experience, Farley chose not to play during 2020 season, due to COVID-19 concerns, but played for the Hokies in both 2018 and 2019. He feels Virginia Tech prepared him well for what he’ll experience in the NFL.

“I’m very passionate about the game of football and I compete with everything I’ve got. I learned from Bud Foster (prior Va Tech defensive coordinator), how to come to work everyday, compete and play a lot of man coverage,” said Farley.

While everyone finds motivation in different ways, Farley thanks his late mother Robin for pushing him to reach for the stars. When Caleb was just 7 years old, he told his mom that he’d be playing in the league one day. Unfortunately, Robin passed away from breast cancer in 2018, but Caleb knows she’d be proud of accomplishing his goal.

“She always believed in me. I know she’s in a better place, smiling down on me and that means the world,” added Farley.

As for what happens now, Farley made a quick trip to Nashville the day after being drafted, spending the day with coaches and trainers. He’s currently back in North Carolina, but said he will return soon with a plan to be on the field for training camp this fall.

Farley said, “I’m going to get rolling. I’ve been talking with the trainers, getting a plan together. I’m excited to get back here (Nashville), and to attack this process and get ready for the season.”