Georgia beats Mississippi for first SEC win of season 78-74

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tye Fagan scored 19 points, Shavir Wheeler added 18 points and nine assists and Georgia held off Mississippi 78-74 to win its first conference game of the season and snap a four-game losing streak.

Devonte Shuler led a 9-0 run with seven points that got the Rebels within one with 1:27 to go but Wheeler made four free throws over the next minute and another by Justin Kier provided the final margin with five seconds left.

Shuler had four 3-pointers and scored 24 points with eight assists and Jarkel Joiner added a career-high 22 points for Ole Miss.