Gators close strong to knock off the Rebels in Gainesville

FILE – In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. Davis has tested positive for COVID-19 and could be sidelined when the season starts. Ole Miss announced the positive test on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, saying if a follow-up test is also positive Davis will isolate at home and miss the Rebels’ first two games. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Colin Castleton scored 21 points, grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds with a career-high seven blocked shots and Florida ended its two-game skid by beating Mississippi 72-63.

Romello White sank a pair of free throws with 4:32 remaining to give Ole Miss a 63-58 lead.

From there, Florida proceeded to reel off 14 unanswered points and the Rebels never scored again.

Trailing 66-63 with 49.9 seconds to go, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis drew a technical foul arguing the fifth foul called on White. Tre Mann sank both technical foul shots as well as both free throws on the foul by White.

Devontae Shuler scored 19 points for the Rebels.