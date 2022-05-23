MEMPHIS – Winning four of five and playing well heading into the AAC Tournament this week in Clearwater, Florida, two Tigers grabbing postseason conference honors on Monday.

Former Desoto Central slugger Jacob Compton and pitcher Landon Gartman both named first team All-AAC.

Compton hitting 289 in his first season at Memphis with a team best nine home runs and 52 rbi’s, which were second best in the American.

Not only was Gartman named to the first team, he is also the AAC’s newcomer Pitcher of the Year after going 6 and 1 this year, striking out 88 including ten in his final start of the regular season on Thursday against tulane.

Two weeks ago, Gartman threw eight no-hit innings, fanning 10 against East Carolina.

Tigers open AAC Tournament play Tuesday against the UCF Knights.