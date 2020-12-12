Future Tiger brings his game to Memphis

MEMPHIS — Four star Tiger signee Jordan Nesbitt spent his Friday night in Memphis.

Nesbitt scored 14 points, which included a couple of impressive dunks, as his St. Louis Christian School lost to Combine Academy 59-55 in the Iverson Classic Battle for the Bluff basketball tournament being played out at Bartlett High School.

Nesbitt arrived in the Bluff City sporting a Tiger blue hoodie and talked about his excitement to play in Memphis and for NBA legend Penny Hardaway.

“I’ve been watching Penny since I’ve been growing up,” said the 6’6″ Nesbitt. “I’m a big guard. His game is going to take me to the next level. The way he played, he’s going to teach me things that I need to learn so I can’t wait to get down here. Wherever they need to fit at is what I’m going to do. Just come in and do my part.”

And as for getting his first taste of the Memphis fans, albeit in a high school gym during a global pandemic. “Feel great. It’s a blessing,” Nesbitt said. “Get to play in front of my future hometown. Can’t wait. Not my hometown but my town, eventually. Can’t wait.”

Tiger fans can’t either.