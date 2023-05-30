MEMPHIS – The transfer portal continues to be kind to Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield.

On Monday and less than a month after putting his name in the transfer portal, former Memphis Academy and Health Sciences standout and Tennessee Vol Cameron Miller is coming home.

Miller’s dad, legendary MAHS coach Cedric Miller, confirming to News Channel 3 that Cam had picked the Tigers and actually started summer workouts with his new team on Monday.

Miller played in just one game last year for the Vols and made a position switch from receiver to defensive back.

We’ll see where Silverfield and the Tigers plan to play him.

Miller will also still have four years of eligibility remaining.