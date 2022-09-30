MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — With four receiving touchdowns heading into week five, Caden Prieskorn ranks as one of the top tight ends in the nation.

When he scores, he points to the sky because he hasn’t had the easiest road on his journey to crossing the goal-line.

“It definitely brings joy to me,” said Prieskorn. “The last couple of years, like going through the struggles, the adversity, and like overcoming it this year. It’s got to keep building on it.”

Prieskorn had been a quarterback his entire life, prepping at Orchard Lake in Michigan before enrolling at Fork Union Military Academy.

“Out of high school, I really didn’t have nothing, you know, when I got to Fort Union I broke my foot. So, like, I was just like, I just want to play football. So whatever I can do. And then I just decide to do it.”

And by do it, he means walk on at the U of M and transforming his body from that of a quarterback to a tight end, packing on 40 pounds.

It was the physicality that was the toughest hurdle to overcome, but he had Tigers greats Joey Magnifico and Sean Dykes in his corner.

“He taught me a lot like like the position, a lot like the blocking the the route running, like because he played the position. I never even played it when I got here.”

“Seeing the people that like walked on here like the Calvin Austin’s, when I first got here Joey was a walk on so like seeing them do it gave me confidence. Like, maybe I can do that. And ever since then, I was just like, I want to, I want to get to what they’re doing. And I just can’t believe it in myself and working every day.”

And now Prieskorn has another motivator, his 13-month-old son Mack.

“I like my little baby son, like he’s my world now,” said Prieskorn. “So, like, I want him to I want to set a good example for him.”

“We always ask our guys, what’s their why,” Ryan Silverfield said during his weekly presser. “And he’s got a little bit different why now. And not that has changed the way he works, because he’s always worked hard. But, sometimes when you know, man I have to do great I have to do things the right way.”

“It’s definitely awesome seeing [Prieskorn’s son], like seeing him after the game. I try to look him before the game, but he’s he doesn’t want to sit still. So he’s up there walking them. But yeah, it’s always brings joy.”

It also brings joy to see his father, Jerry, who’s battling colon cancer, able to watch him play even if he can’t make the 12-hour trip to Memphis.

“I feel like we keep him busy, like him watching me on Saturday and my brother on Friday,” Prieskorn said. “So, like, all that, he doesn’t really think about the stuff going on. He just thinks about football and like, cause I have a little sister, another brother, so he’s just thinking about us all the time. So we keep him busy, we keep him occupied.”

Prieskorn has always envisioned the success he’s having for himself. He’s hoping to give his dad a touchdown in his fourth straight game Saturday against Temple.