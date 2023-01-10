MEMPHIS – They are the hottest team in the NBA, riding a seven game winning streak which has the Grizzlies tied with Denver for the top spot in the Western conference at 27 and 13.

Much like last year, the Grizz continue to find a way to win, even when their best players are sidelined by injury.

Jaren Jackson Junior, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant have all missed games this year for the Grizzlies but thanks to guys like Tyus Jones, this team doesn’t seem to miss a beat.

In Monday night’s win over the Spurs, Jones scored 20 or more for a fourth straight time while starting in place of Morant. Jones with 24 in a game that meant so much to the fourth year Grizzlies’ guard.

That’s because it was the first time in Tyus’ eight year NBA career that both he and his younger brother Tre of the Spurs, started against one another.

Both led their respective teams in scoring with tons of family and friends, in the stands at FedExForum.

“It’s amazing. It’s a dream come true. It’s a moment you only dream about, honestly,” said Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones. “Four-year age difference, it was always him trying to keep up, and I was always trying to make sure he knew he was the little brother. It’s crazy to see where we’re at 20 years later.”

“Probably my favorite basketball moment I’ve ever been a part of now. Getting to start against my brother at this level,” said Spurs guard Tre Jones. “It just speaks to all the times we put in in the gym. I mean, even our playroom, nerf hoop, whatever it is, playing 2K against each other. All those things. But to be able to go out there tonight and start against each other meant the world to me.”

It was so much fun… why not do it again.

Say Wednesday night.

That’s when the Jones brothers meet again, back at the Forum as the Grizzlies and Spurs meet for the second time in three days.