MEMPHIS – Following The Grizzlies 112-100 win against the Indiana Pacers on January 29th, acquaintances of Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant “aggressively confronted” members of the Pacers near the teams bus in the loading area of FedEx Forum.

First reported by The Athletic, the group allegedly ‘trained a red laser on the Pacers staff from a slow moving SUV’. The Pacers staff and additional security who witnessed the incident believed the laser was attached to a gun and feared for their safety.

According to the Athletic’s anonymous source, Morant was also in that same SUV with the laser.

During the game last month, in the third quarter, an incident with Morant’s longtime friend Davonte Pack halted the game. Pack was removed from his courtside seat after “verbal sparring” with players from the Pacers.

The Pacers organization did not file a police report, but instead filed a report with the league office. Prior to Sunday’s game, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins commented on the incident.

“That was addressed internally. A worthy investigation of the NBA, they did a full on investigation. We were fully compliant with it, and I think they came out with a statement saying nothing was corroborated or found. So that’s what I know and that’s all my comment about”, said Jenkins.

Ja Morant listed as out ahead of the Grizzlies match up with the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.