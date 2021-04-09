Free throw issues cost Grizzlies late in loss to Knicks

NEW YORK — RJ Barrett scored 20 points, making a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:15 left in overtime, and the New York Knicks used a late rally to stun the Memphis Grizzlies 133-129.
Alec Burks had nine of his 19 in overtime and Julius Randle recovered from a scoreless first half to finish with 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in his fifth triple-double of the season.
The Knicks snapped the Grizzlies’ four-game winning streak. They avoided a third straight loss and won for just the second time in seven games.
Ja Morant scored a game high 26 points but the Grizzlies missed 13 free throws, allowing the Knicks to rally from 14 down in the third quarter.