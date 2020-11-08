Franks, Arkansas have big 3rd quarter, beat Tennessee 24-13

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Feleipe Franks threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter to lead Arkansas in a 24-13, come-from-behind win against Tennessee.
The Razorbacks trailed 13-0 at halftime before scoring on four straight drives in the third quarter. Each touchdown came faster than the one before as Arkansas found the end zone on 16-play, 3-play and 2-play consecutive series.
Franks threw touchdown passes to Mike Woods, Blake Kern and a 59-yarder to Treylon Burks. A.J. Reed’s 48-yard field goal capped the scoring. Arkansas has won three games in a season for the first time since 2017.
