Franks, Arkansas have big 3rd quarter, beat Tennessee 24-13

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) is tackled by Arkansas defenders Isaiah Nichols, left, and Greg Brooks Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Feleipe Franks threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter to lead Arkansas in a 24-13, come-from-behind win against Tennessee.

The Razorbacks trailed 13-0 at halftime before scoring on four straight drives in the third quarter. Each touchdown came faster than the one before as Arkansas found the end zone on 16-play, 3-play and 2-play consecutive series.

Franks threw touchdown passes to Mike Woods, Blake Kern and a 59-yarder to Treylon Burks. A.J. Reed’s 48-yard field goal capped the scoring. Arkansas has won three games in a season for the first time since 2017.