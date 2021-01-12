Former Whitehaven Tigers on opposite sidelines in tonight’s National Championship Game

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts before the game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Despite all the postponements and COVID issues and despite all the doubters…tonight…college football crowns a National Champion as top-ranked Alabama takes on number-three Ohio State down in Miami.

You know who else is a big winner tonight?

The city of Memphis and the Whitehaven community because no matter who wins tonight, a former Tiger is bringing home a ring.

If favored Alabama wins, it’ll be a third title for former Whitehaven linebacker Joshua McMillon in Tuscaloosa.

If Ohio State pulls the upset, CorMontae Hamilton, a former tight end at Whitehaven turned Buckeyes defensive lineman, will win his first and their high school head coach, couldn’t be happier.

.“It’s very exciting. Anytime one of your players is on the brink of accomplishing something this big, it’s always exciting. But to have a player on each team, so no matter what, we get to get a ring for Whitehaven, we’re so excited about it,” said famed Whitehaven coach Rodney Saulsberry. “This is a big deal, having two kids in the National Championship Game. It’s a landmark event and we’re excited for the city of Memphis and we’re definitely excited for the Whitehaven community.”

Just don’t ask Saulsberry who he’s rooting for tonight.

“I don’t have a rooting interest. I just have an interest in my guys,” Saulsberry said. “I cheer for Cormantae and I cheer for Joshua and I’m just happy for both of them. Somebody in red is going to win tonight so we’ll be happy.”