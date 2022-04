MEMPHIS – Former Whitehaven star Cormontae Hamilton is coming home.

After committing to Ohio State back in 2019, Hamilton is transferring to the Tigers.

The wide receiver turned defensive end played just 83 snaps over the last two years with the Buckeyes and says he has three years of eligibility remaining.

Hamilton should be also be familiar with Tigers new defensive coordinator Matt Barnes since Barnes called the defensive plays last season as interim defensive coordinator at Ohio State.