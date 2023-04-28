MEMPHIS – Draft Day is a day that forever changes lives.

“It’s kind of hard for my emotions to come out because I’m just so locked in the present moment. I’m just anxious to get it over with,” said Aubrey Miller.

Waiting to receive that life-changing phone call this weekend is Memphian and former Whitehaven star Aubrey Miller.

” Whichever team picks me, I’m ready to start feeding into them, and make sure I do, whatever I can to get us one step to winning a Super Bowl,” said Miller.

Coming out of Whitehaven, Miller was a four-star outside linebacker and began his collegiate career at Mizzou. But after two years, Columbia didn’t feel like home. In the spring of 2021, Aubrey decided to hit the transfer portal and that’s when Jackson State and Deion Sanders came calling.

” I was kind of the guy that thought he already had it made, but Coach Prime just showed me that I still had a lot of maturing to do on and off the field “.

Aubrey’s commitment to Jackson State was more than football, as he and Coach Prime both envisioned changing the narrative around HBCUs.

” Everything negative people can name about those schools, we wanted to make history, and I think we’ve done that”.

With his dreams right in front of him, he aims to be the next great from Whitehaven and Jackson State.

” Of course I’ve got big shoes to fill, just making sure I keep representing Whitehaven, and I’m always representing Jackson State”.