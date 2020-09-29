Former Titan Albert Haynesworth charged with domestic assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Tennessee Titan and Tennessee Volunteer Albert Haynesworth was arrested in Cleveland, Tennessee Monday, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Haynesworth was charged with disorderly conduct and domestic assault.

According to an arrest report, Haynesworth drove to Cleveland from Franklin, Tennessee after making threats to physically harm his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

Officers found Haynesworth at a home in Cleveland “yelling” at his ex-girlfriend and new boyfriend.

According to a release from the Cleveland Police Department, “although no physical assault was reported, Tennessee Code Annotated (TCA) 39-13-101 states “a person commits assault who intentionally or knowingly causes another to reasonably fear imminent bodily injury”. A person commits domestic assault who commits an assault as defined above, against a domestic abuse victim, as defined in TCA 39-13-111.”

Cleveland police said after being told multiple times to stop yelling and cursing, Haynesworth was taken into custody, charged with domestic assault and disorderly conduct and transported to the Bradley County Justice Center.

The two-time Pro Bowler spent 11 years in the NFL, playing for the Tennessee Titans from 2002-2008.

He’s also a Tennessee Volunteer, playing three seasons with the team before being drafted in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft.

In 2019, Haynesworth said he was in need of a new kidney and asked for donors, saying his kidneys are failing him just eight years into his NFL retirement. More than 1,000 calls came in to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with people offering to donate a kidney to Haynesworth.