MEMPHIS – While Penny Hardaway continues to piece together his latest roster, Alex Lomax is not quite done repping his hometown.

And for big bucks.

Lomax has joined in with a number of other former Tigers to take part in the TBT— The Basketball Tournament.

It’s a 64-team, single elimination tournament played over the summer that has a grand prize of one million dollars, winner take all.

The team will be called the Beale Street Boys.

Joining Lomax on the roster are Jeremiah Martin, Chris Crawford, Adonis Thomas, Will Coleman and Shawn Taggert, with more Memphis alums to be added to the roster.