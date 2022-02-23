BIRMINGHAM – The best quarterback in Memphis Tiger history getting another chance to play professional football.

Brady White hearing his name called during day one of the inaugural USFL draft on Tuesday.

White, a 12th round pick of the Tampa Bay Bandits as the second to last selection on day one of the draft.

The final pick on Tuesday was another former Tiger in former NFL first round pick and Denver Bronco Paxton Lynch. Lynch taken by the Michigan Panthers.

The top two picks in the USFL draft both quarterbacked down in Oxford as Shea Patterson went first overall to the Panthers. Patterson ended his collegiate career in Michigan with the Wolverines.

Jordan Ta’amu went second to the Bandits.

Of course, this league is a reboot of the old USFL that began in 1983 and, just as quickly, folded in 1985.