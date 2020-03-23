Former Tiger Stephen Gostkowski released by Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 13: Stephen Gostkowski #3 of the New England Patriots kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BOSTON — The Patriots have released kicker and franchise all-time leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski.

A three-time Super Bowl champion, Gostkowski has spent his entire 14-year career in New England.

Drafted in 2006, the 36-year-old long passed Adam Viniatieri as the Patriots’ all-time leading scorer with 1,775 points. Gostkowski ends his tenure having made 87.4% of his field-goal attempts.

He started the first four games of 2019 but struggled, missing a career-high four extra points after not missing more than three in any of his previous 13 NFL seasons. He was placed on injured reserve in October and underwent season-ending hip surgery.