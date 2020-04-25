Former Tiger receiver Antonio Gibson drafted by Washington Redskins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Washington Redskins selected former Memphis Tigers star wide receiver Antonio Gibson in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday.
Gibson was taken with the 66th overall pick in the third round of the draft.
Gibson’s first season with the Tigers he was primarily used on special teams, but his last season, he exploded. After only two touchdowns in 2018, he scored 13 total in 2019.
In his senior year with the Tigers, Gibson was a dual-threat standout on the offense.
On the year, he racked up 1,104 total yards.