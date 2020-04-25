Former Tiger receiver Antonio Gibson drafted by Washington Redskins

Memphis’ Antonio Gibson runs 78 yards for a touchdown against SMU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Memphis won 54-48. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Washington Redskins selected former Memphis Tigers star wide receiver Antonio Gibson in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Antonio Gibson is now a Washington Redskin. Gibson taken early in the third round tonight, 66th overall. — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) April 25, 2020

Good to see a Tiger on tv! Congrats to Antonio Gibson for getting drafted in the third round of the #NFLDraft. @TigersAthletics pic.twitter.com/rZU3bezxob — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) April 25, 2020

Gibson was taken with the 66th overall pick in the third round of the draft.

Gibson’s first season with the Tigers he was primarily used on special teams, but his last season, he exploded. After only two touchdowns in 2018, he scored 13 total in 2019.

In his senior year with the Tigers, Gibson was a dual-threat standout on the offense.

On the year, he racked up 1,104 total yards.

