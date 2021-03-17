Former Tiger Precious Achiuwa returns to FedexForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Precious Achiuwa will be back inside FedexForum Wednesday night, a place he fell in love with in his short time here in Memphis.

While the Miami Heat forward spoke to the media Wednesday morning, he talked about the relationship he still has with the current Memphis Tigers. He said he’s been living vicariously through this U of M team throughout the AAC tournament because they of course weren’t able to play last season.

Achiuwa also said he’s better prepared mentality for the NBA and that’s because of his former coach Penny Hardaway.

“I had a lot talks with him when I was here about just being mentally ready and being ready to take advantage of the opportunity,” said Achiuwa. “Things not being given to you and jut having your mind prepared in your game and everything and being able to go out there and do your job.”

Wednesday night’s match up against the Grizzlies is one he’s been looking forward to for a very long time.

“I feel like this feeling of playing here is going to be the same every time I come back. It’s not going to be a one time thing. It’s not going to be where this time I’m more excited than the next time. I feel like every time I play in this arena it’s just going to be a different type of feeling, a different type of excitement. I fell in love with this place, I fell in love with this city. To play in front of the crowd I just can’t replicate or change how I feel about that.”

So, it will be a very special night for Achiuwa. And of course, we asked him about the Tigers NIT match up against Dayton in the first round. He said “We’re going to kick their butt.”

Achiuwa and the Heat take on the Grizzlies Wednesday night at 8 p.m.