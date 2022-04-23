BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WREG) — Former UM tight end Joey Magnifico was carted off of the field Friday night after suffering a lower leg injury in a matchup between the USFL’s Michigan Panthers and the New Jersey Generals.

A family member posted on social media that Magnifico suffered a broken tibia and ankle. Magnifico tweeted a thank you for prayers Saturday afternoon, but gave no update on his injury.

Thank you everybody for all the prayers🙏 Praise him when it’s good and praise him when it’s bad. Gods got me💙 — joey magnifico (@joeymagnifico1) April 23, 2022

The former Tigers tight end was injured during the kick return with just two minutes left in the second half. According to the Detroit Free Press’ Tony Garcia, Magnifico’s left leg appeared to get “rolled up on.

Players from both sides show support for Joey Magnifico as he is carted off due to injury 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/HGjLhD4ZGn — USFL (@USFL) April 23, 2022

Before being drafted by the Panthers, Magnifico served as the head football coach at St. Benedict Academy.