BROOKLYN – One guy who should hear his named called early in Thursday night’s NBA Draft is former Memphis Tiger big man Jalen Duren.

One and done at the U of M, Duren is the youngest player in this year’s draft and is expected to be taken somewhere near the tail end of the lottery with many mock drafts penciling in Duren with the San Antonio Spurs pick at number nine overall.

After going through the pre-draft process, Duren feels his game translates well to the NBA.

“Being so young, coming in first year, I feel like my niche could be definitely on the defensive side, protecting the rim. Rebounding, blocking shots, being able to switch one through five. For me, it is one of my biggest things,” Duren said. “But even on the offensive end, I feel like one of my most underrated skills is my passing ability. So me being able to pass in a way that the offense is ran in today’s game, I feel like my game does translate really well to the NBA.”