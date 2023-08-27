MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Former Tiger All-American Hunter Goodman received an MLB call-up from the Colorado Rockies on Sunday morning and made his first major-league start on Sunday afternoon, playing first base and batting sixth at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Goodman nearly homered his first at-bat, flying out to the left-center field warning track. He came through clutch for the Rockies with his first MLB hit in the top of the sixth, knocking in the first run of his big-league career with a base hit up the middle to give the Rockies a 3-1 lead. He then led off the top of the ninth inning in a tie game with his second hit of the day and came around to score what would prove to be the winning run.

The Rockies’ No. 12 prospect put an exclamation point on his MLB debut, making a diving catch at first base for the final out of the game in the 4-3 Rockies win.