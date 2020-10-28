Former Tiger Dontari Poe released by Cowboys

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have released defensive tackle Dontari Poe in another move to shake up a disappointing defense.

Poe was expected to play a key role after signing as a free agent last offseason.

He was also the first Dallas player to kneel during the national anthem.

Poe and defensive back Daryl Worley were released a day after defensive end Everson Griffen was traded to Detroit. The Cowboys are last in the NFL in run defense and on pace for a franchise record in points allowed.