Former Tiger Dontari Poe released by Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have released defensive tackle Dontari Poe in another move to shake up a disappointing defense.
Poe was expected to play a key role after signing as a free agent last offseason.
He was also the first Dallas player to kneel during the national anthem.
Poe and defensive back Daryl Worley were released a day after defensive end Everson Griffen was traded to Detroit. The Cowboys are last in the NFL in run defense and on pace for a franchise record in points allowed.