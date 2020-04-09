Former Tiger Austin Hall confident in chasing NFL dream

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Tigers linebacker Austin Hall doesn’t take handouts. If he’s not on your radar, he makes sure to grab your attention.

“I would definitely say it was hard, I wanted to quit, to be honest, after being on the scout team for just a year,” Hall said.

The Collierville native came to the University of Memphis as a walk-on, only to become a four-year starter for the Tigers.

“Everyone treats you a little different when you are a walk-on,” Hall said. “You have to earn every single thing. You don’t get fed as much as the scholarship players, you don’t get, I would say, as much attention, just because you are a guy trying to earn a spot,” Hall said.

And that will to persevere has come in handy during these times. With the Memphis pro day being cancelled, Austin had to come up with a different way to send out his numbers to NFL scouts.

“So we did the height and weight measurements and my wingspan and all that stuff to make it as official as possible, then I did the bench test and the broad (jump) and vert (vertical jump),” Hall said. “Obviously not ideal, but it worked out well and turned out pretty good,” Hall said.

Hall’s makeshift pro day numbers and impressive Tiger career have several NFL teams calling.

“There are a lot of teams that have showed interest for sure, but the question is, I am such a versatile player, what will I play in the league?” Hall said. “Just trying to maintain in the middle right now. Being able to, if a team needs me to, gain weight or lose weight. I am open for anything, just need an opportunity on a team.”

Hall will soon get his answers with the NFL Draft in roughly two weeks.

“I would love to get drafted obviously, to accomplish one of the dreams of mine,” Hall said. “Just whatever happens, I’ll be happy with because I’ve done my part. I just need an opportunity.”

From a walk-on to NFL hopeful, Hall is used to making the most of any opportunity.