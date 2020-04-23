Former Tiger Antonio Gibson hopes to hear his name called at NFL Draft

STOCKBRIDGE, Geor.– For NFL hopeful Antonio Gibson, family matters, and that’s what led him to Memphis.

“Unlike other schools they checked in on me almost like every other day to make sure I was alright, make sure my family was alright, so I kind of got that family feeling from them. That’s all it takes for me. I went on my visit and it was the same feeling,” said Antonio Gibson.

Gibson’s first season with the Tigers he was primarily used on special teams, but his past season, he exploded. After only 2 touchdowns in 2018 he scored 13 total TD’s in 2019.

“Coach put the ball in my hands and from there it was spoken for. It was tough going through it but in the end, I’m not going to look back at it as a bad thing, I’m just going to keep going. That offseason I put a chip on my shoulder and told myself when I got the chance, I was going to capitalize,” said Gibson.

Now Gibson is hearing he could go anywhere from the 2nd-5th round of the NFL draft and is that close to accomplishing a life long goal.

“I don’t think you can describe it. Of course, it is going to be a good feeling. I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a kid. It’s crazy,” said Gibson.

And while it won’t be the watch party of his dreams, it’ll be one spent with those who matter most, his family.

“They’ve been here since day one, they are the reason I am here. Maybe in a few days we can say we finally did it so, we shall see,” said Gibson.