Former Tiger Anthony Miller gives back to local Boys & Girls Club

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Friday was a unique day for Former Memphis Tiger Anthony Miller. 

He’s been away from the city of Memphis for over a year, but he’s back and giving back to a community that made him who he is today. 

“The kids, especially in this community, mean the world to me,” Miller said. “So, however I can provide a better opportunity for them or provide the resources for them to succeed I’m going to do that.”

The Chicago Bears wideout also donated $15,000 to the Boys & Girls Club in Mitchell Heights. He said he sees himself in these kids and hope to make a difference in their lives.

“These kids are so special,” said Miller. “They each have special talents that some of them don’t even know they have. So, I just want them to find that light and grow and be successful people.”

Miller hopes more standouts from the city will come back and give back as well.

Share this story

Latest News

More News