Former Tiger Anthony Miller gives back to local Boys & Girls Club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Friday was a unique day for Former Memphis Tiger Anthony Miller.

He’s been away from the city of Memphis for over a year, but he’s back and giving back to a community that made him who he is today.

“The kids, especially in this community, mean the world to me,” Miller said. “So, however I can provide a better opportunity for them or provide the resources for them to succeed I’m going to do that.”

The Chicago Bears wideout also donated $15,000 to the Boys & Girls Club in Mitchell Heights. He said he sees himself in these kids and hope to make a difference in their lives.

“These kids are so special,” said Miller. “They each have special talents that some of them don’t even know they have. So, I just want them to find that light and grow and be successful people.”

Miller hopes more standouts from the city will come back and give back as well.