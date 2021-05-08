Former Tiger Alan Cross holds kids football camp in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WREG) — A few lucky kids not only got to get out and play Saturday morning, they also got to learn some football drills from former Memphis Tigers standout Alan Cross.

The camp was at Bartlett High School for grades kindergarten-5th, which Cross said it the perfect age to get the kids into the sport.

“It brings me back to when I was a kid, you know, just getting out in the front yard, just having fun,” Cross said. “Earlier, we had them just throwing the football when they first got here and it just brought back memories of when I was a kid and when these coaches were kids. It’s a good thing, it’s a good feeling to get back to some normalcy.”

The former Millington and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end said the main goal of the camp was to just kids out and moving around and to get a first look at Bartlett’s future stars.

“It starts here, it starts with the kids with a good feeder program. They progress to middle school, middle school progresses to freshman, and obviously freshman to varsity. So, it starts with them. If we start getting our fingers and hands on them now it’s going to be good in the future.”