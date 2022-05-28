MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — It has been a homecoming at AutoZone Park for former Southaven standout Wyatt Short.

The former Ole Miss Rebels pitcher was recently promoted to the Iowa Cubs and this week returned back to the park where he fell in love with the game of baseball.

“I remember looking back and going ‘wow, I’m never going to be there,” said Short. “‘I’m never going to be able to get that experience. You know, I’m never going to be that close to the big leagues.’ And now I’m here and it’s like, wow, I’ve come a very long way.”

Short got his fourth strikeout with Iowa this past Tuesday in the I-Cubs loss to Memphis. He said it was surreal to return to AutoZone Park.

“I grew up coming to the games here,” Short said. “We were just talking about it in the outfield that, you know, when I was little, coming in here to watch [Albert] Pujols and Stubby Clapp and all those guys. And just being back here and being able to be around my hometown and everything and having friends and family be able to be here at every game. It’s really cool.”

In three games with the I-Cubs, Short has pitched 4.1 innings with a 6.23 ERA.