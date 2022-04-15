MEMPHIS – Despite an ongoing NCAA investigation and the loss of seven players to either the transfer portal or the NBA. Eight when projected lottery pick Jalen Duren finally declares, Penny Hardaway is still in the running for the best player in the portal.

It’s a name Tiger fans should be very familiar with.

Former SMU star guard and AAC Player of the Year Kendric Davis, in Memphis Friday, taking a visit with Hardaway and looking over a Tiger program he knows very well.

What a catch Davis would be as the talented point guard led the American in scoring at over 19 points a game.

But Penny has a ton of competition for Davis, who’s being wooed by as many as 20 schools including the likes of Gonzaga and all four Final Four teams… Duke, North Carolina, Villanova and National Champion Kansas.