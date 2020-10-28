Former Rebels’ star and Raptors rookie Terence Davis arrested for assault

Mississippi’s Terence Davis (3) dunks over Auburn’s Chuma Okeke (5) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan, 9, 2019, in Oxford, Miss. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)

NEW YORK — Toronto Raptors rookie Terence Davis has been arrested in New York City on charges including assault after police say he hit his girlfriend in the face.

Police say the incident occurred Tuesday night at a luxury high-rise, where a 20-year-old woman told police she went to visit her boyfriend and the two got into a dispute. Police say Davis then hit the woman in the face, hurting her eye, and grabbed her phone and broke its screen. Davis was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned Wednesday. His attorney says Davis denies the charges.

The Raptors say they are aware of reports about the incident and are gathering more information.

The 23-year-old guard played college basketball at Mississippi before joining the Raptors as an undrafted free agent.