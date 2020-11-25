Former Rebels guard Breein Tyree signs with Miami Heat

OXFORD, Miss. — The Miami Heat have signed former Rebels’ guard Breein Tyree on Wednesday.
Tyree played all four years at the University of Mississippi and appeared in 130 career games (109 starts) and averaged 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 28.0 minutes while shooting 42.1 percent from the field, 35.6 percent from three-point range and 78.7 percent from the foul line.
Tyree’s signing marks the second straight year that a Rebel has signed with the team coming off an Eastern Conference title. Last year, Terence Davis signed with the Toronto Raptors.
Tyree joins former Memphis Tiger Precious Achiuwa in South Beach. Achiuwa was drafted by Miami in the 2020 NBA Draft.
- Shelby County Health Department brings in mobile morgues in case more space needed
- Doctor: The current US testing strategy isn’t working
- Pandemic forces changes at Memphis stores ahead of Black Friday shopping
- Trump: Former aide Michael Flynn ‘granted a full pardon’
- Organizers prepare for annual MemFeast event to feed those who are in need this Thanksgiving