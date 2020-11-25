Former Rebels guard Breein Tyree signs with Miami Heat

Mississippi guard Breein Tyree (4) agonizes over their loss to Tennessee in an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Tennessee won 73-71. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

OXFORD, Miss. — The Miami Heat have signed former Rebels’ guard Breein Tyree on Wednesday.

Tyree played all four years at the University of Mississippi and appeared in 130 career games (109 starts) and averaged 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 28.0 minutes while shooting 42.1 percent from the field, 35.6 percent from three-point range and 78.7 percent from the foul line.

Tyree’s signing marks the second straight year that a Rebel has signed with the team coming off an Eastern Conference title. Last year, Terence Davis signed with the Toronto Raptors.

Tyree joins former Memphis Tiger Precious Achiuwa in South Beach. Achiuwa was drafted by Miami in the 2020 NBA Draft.