HOUSTON – Back in the Big Dance for the first time in over two decades an just the second time ever. 9-seed Florida Atlantic has not only won the first Tournament game in program history, but they now two wins away from being the last team standing.

” I’ve been around basketball my whole life, being from Indiana. So for me to be a part of obviously March Madness and to be able to come this far and go to a Final Four at a school like FAU from Conference USA, it’s just it’s just hard hard to believe,” said Owls assistant coach Todd Abernethy.

Abernethy is a familiar face that Rebel fans should remember, since Todd played for the Rebels in 2003 through 2007. He also helped the program see post-season success for the Rebels in 2015 and 2017 as an assistant under former head coach Andy Kennedy.

” Playing in the SEC and playing at Ole Miss definitely has helped me as a coach, because I really understand what these guys are going through and I know the pressure that these guys are dealing with”.

Todd isn’t kidding either, basketball is in his DNA, his father Tom played under Bob Knight, as member of the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers team, the last undefeated team to win a National Championship.

“My dad is so supportive and he’s just really proud that I’m able to be here, but I think he’ll be probably more proud if we win than even his undefeated season. That’s just the type of dad he is”.

This season FAU has shocked the world en route to the Final Four in Houston, defeating higher seeds Kansas State and Tennessee, but it all started in the Round of 64 with a last second, one point win over Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

” Survive and advance is the name of the game in March Madness, so our goal in the Memphis game was find a way to win. Memphis went on a run in the second half, it looked like they were in total control, and we just stayed the course and and found ways to win by one point”.

Though it’s been a season of first for Florida Atlantic, they fully believe they have what it takes to cut down the nets Monday night.

” We’ve kind of embraced the the ‘underdog’ role, but ‘Cinderella’, we don’t really like that that term because we feel like we’ve proven it throughout the course of the year. That we’re more than a Cinderella. We came here to win, honestly, our players and staff truly believes we can we can win it all and we’ll be very disappointed if that doesn’t happen”.