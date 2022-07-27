RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran linebacker K.J. Wright to a one-day contract so he could retire with the team that drafted him more than a decade ago.

Wright was selected in the fourth round of the 2011 draft out of Mississippi State and instantly became a stalwart starter during Seattle’s run to consecutive Super Bowls and for years beyond.

Wright spent 10 of his 11 seasons with Seattle and started all but four regular season games during his Seahawks career.

Wright spent last season with Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old had said that due to his family, Seattle would be the only team he would consider playing for and continuing his career.