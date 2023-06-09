MEMPHIS – Ryan Silverfield is at it again.

For a second straight week, Silverfield and the Tigers land another huge portal pick-up with Memphis ties.

Last week, it was MAHS’ Cameron Miller from Tennessee.

Friday, Silverfield brings home former Memphis University School dual-sport star Maurice Hampton Jr.

The former Mister Football and Mister Baseball winner for the Owls deciding to transfer to his hometown school.

Hampton was part of LSU’s 2019 National Championship team before spending the last two years playing baseball at Samford. With one year of eligibility left, Hampton, a former four star recruit, will be joining Miller as new additions to the U of M’s defensive secondary.

Hampton also plans to play baseball at the U of M.