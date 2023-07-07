MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Nikki McCray-Penson, former Mississippi State University coach, has passed away at age 51, a worker at Rutgers University confirms.

Penson was born in Collierville and played on the high school’s basketball team. She was also an All-American at the University of Tennessee and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

In 2012, she was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

According to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, Penson was “inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame in 2015. She set four state records, all of which still stand today.”

In 2021, she stepped down as MSU coach to focus on her health, saying she was facing concerns she thought were behind her and needed to step away from coaching to devote her full time and energy to addressing those issues.

She became an assistant coach at Rutgers University in New Jersey last year.

Her cause of death has not been released.