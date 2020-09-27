Former Memphis standout Joe Craig holds victory walk after miraculous car accident recovery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Last month, former Memphis football standout Joe Craig was involved in a horrible car accident.

He broke multiple bones in his legs, his spine, and his neck. Doctors said he would never walk again.

Well, now he’s doing just that.

Saturday he held a victory walk to spread love to those that gave it to him.

“I just wanted to be surrounded by so much love that I was receiving on social media,” Craig said. “I don’t look at it as a negative standpoint, a negative position that I’m in. I received so many comments, so many tweets on social media not only from Memphis fans, but anybody in Memphis and I wanted to be surrounded by and I also wanted to pass the message on that it’s a purpose in everyone’s life. I feel like I didn’t fulfil mine just yet, that’s why God saved me and I just want everybody to find their purpose and also spread love.”

Craig has to have additional surgeries on his arm and spine next week.