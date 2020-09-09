Former LeMoyne-Owen basketball star, Harlem Globetrotter David ‘Smokey’ Gaines dies

DETROIT — David “Smokey” Gaines, the former Harlem Globetrotters and ABA player who was a star at leMoyne-Owen College in Memphis, died at age 80.

Gaines died Saturday of cancer, his family said. He also contracted COVID-19, The Detroit News reported.

A star guard in high school, the Detroit native was an All-State selection in 1959 and went on to star at LeMoyne-Owen College. He was a member of the Globetrotters from 1963-67 and also played briefly for the Kentucky Colonels of the American Basketball Association before turning to coaching.

Gaines began coaching as a part-time assistant under Dick Vitale at Detroit-Mercy in 1973 and took over when Vitale stepped down after the 1976-77 season.

“I’m so saddened to just receive a call from Darryl Gaines son of David Smokey Gaines that his Dad has just passed from cancer,” Vitale wrote on Twitter. “Smokey a Hall of Fame Harlem Globetrotter was a dear friend who played a vital role in my career while at the University of Detroit. Pls God May he RIP!”

Had so much fun with David “Smokey “ Gaines the last time we were together in early March in Las Vegas . After dinner took him as my guest with my wife Lorraine to see ⁦@KennyEdmonds⁩ BABY FACE in Vegas show / he was so happy . Smokey just passed Pls God May he RIP! pic.twitter.com/e3b7D2RCgQ — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) September 5, 2020